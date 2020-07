Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FOR RENT!! The property has recently been updated with planking, appliance package, window blinds, bathroom fixtures, door hardware, granite counters, and much more. The unit also has a spacious fenced in yard, exterior storage closet, washer and dryer hookups inside, and offers covered parking. This unit will not last long!