All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6728 Greenlee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6728 Greenlee
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:22 AM

6728 Greenlee

6728 Greenlee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6728 Greenlee St, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very cute 1 story house on corner lot in FWISD - This 1 story home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is plank flooring throughout with ceramic tile floor in the bathroom and vinyl floor in the kitchen. Decent-sized kitchen with lots of light and gas range, has washer and dryer connections and fridge connections in kitchen. Back patio is enclosed with lots of windows, ceiling fan and work bench. Ceiling fans throughout home. New paint throughout. 1 car garage - no opener - and a carport in back of house. Decent-sized back yard with a shed. Fort Worth ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Up to 2 outside pets with owner approval - $500/pet and $25 monthly pet rent. Must make 3.5 times monthly rent & have 5 years good rental to qualify. TAR app - $45 per adult.

(RLNE4757633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 Greenlee have any available units?
6728 Greenlee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6728 Greenlee have?
Some of 6728 Greenlee's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 Greenlee currently offering any rent specials?
6728 Greenlee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 Greenlee pet-friendly?
Yes, 6728 Greenlee is pet friendly.
Does 6728 Greenlee offer parking?
Yes, 6728 Greenlee offers parking.
Does 6728 Greenlee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6728 Greenlee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 Greenlee have a pool?
No, 6728 Greenlee does not have a pool.
Does 6728 Greenlee have accessible units?
No, 6728 Greenlee does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 Greenlee have units with dishwashers?
No, 6728 Greenlee does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University