6728 Greenlee

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very cute 1 story house on corner lot in FWISD - This 1 story home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is plank flooring throughout with ceramic tile floor in the bathroom and vinyl floor in the kitchen. Decent-sized kitchen with lots of light and gas range, has washer and dryer connections and fridge connections in kitchen. Back patio is enclosed with lots of windows, ceiling fan and work bench. Ceiling fans throughout home. New paint throughout. 1 car garage - no opener - and a carport in back of house. Decent-sized back yard with a shed. Fort Worth ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Up to 2 outside pets with owner approval - $500/pet and $25 monthly pet rent. Must make 3.5 times monthly rent & have 5 years good rental to qualify. TAR app - $45 per adult.



(RLNE4757633)