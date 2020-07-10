6716 Norma St.

Amenities

Single Story Home in Meadowbrook Area of Ft. Worth - Nice single story home with central heat and air. Wood floors. Appliances in kitchen is a stove and dishwasher. The bedrooms are large and there is a storage shed in the back of the property. Big yard. Washer and dryer connections. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Up to 2 outside pets. $500 per pet is deposit and half refundable upon move out. $25 per month pet rent.



