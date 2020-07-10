All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6716 Norma St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6716 Norma St.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:57 AM

6716 Norma St.

6716 Norma Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6716 Norma Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Story Home in Meadowbrook Area of Ft. Worth - Nice single story home with central heat and air. Wood floors. Appliances in kitchen is a stove and dishwasher. The bedrooms are large and there is a storage shed in the back of the property. Big yard. Washer and dryer connections. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Up to 2 outside pets. $500 per pet is deposit and half refundable upon move out. $25 per month pet rent.

(RLNE3209539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Norma St. have any available units?
6716 Norma St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 Norma St. have?
Some of 6716 Norma St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Norma St. currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Norma St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Norma St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 Norma St. is pet friendly.
Does 6716 Norma St. offer parking?
No, 6716 Norma St. does not offer parking.
Does 6716 Norma St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Norma St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Norma St. have a pool?
No, 6716 Norma St. does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Norma St. have accessible units?
No, 6716 Norma St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Norma St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 Norma St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University