Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. Fresh paint inside and out. New flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with new back-splash, new counters, and stainless steel appliance. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. New ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Covered porches with large backyard and storage shed. 2 car garage with garage door opener. Conveniently located with easy access to major highways. Must see!