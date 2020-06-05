All apartments in Fort Worth
662 May Street
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:39 AM

662 May Street

662 May Street · No Longer Available
Location

662 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming fully updated commercially zoned duplex on a corner lot in the Near Southside area just 3 walkable blocks from South Main and a few doors from Cannon Restaurant. The duplex may be leased together for a total of 2,372 sf ($3,956.67) or separately - downstairs at 1,581 sf ($2,635.00) and upstairs at 791 SF ($1,318.33). Upstairs has 3 rooms that would work for private office or bedroom spaces. $1,320 per mo + Electric.

Appropriate for residential or commercial use. 2 private entrances with customizable access codes, covered parking, electric is separately metered between duplex units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 May Street have any available units?
662 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 662 May Street have?
Some of 662 May Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
662 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 May Street pet-friendly?
No, 662 May Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 662 May Street offer parking?
Yes, 662 May Street offers parking.
Does 662 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 May Street have a pool?
No, 662 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 662 May Street have accessible units?
No, 662 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 662 May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 May Street has units with dishwashers.

