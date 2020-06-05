662 May Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming fully updated commercially zoned duplex on a corner lot in the Near Southside area just 3 walkable blocks from South Main and a few doors from Cannon Restaurant. The duplex may be leased together for a total of 2,372 sf ($3,956.67) or separately - downstairs at 1,581 sf ($2,635.00) and upstairs at 791 SF ($1,318.33). Upstairs has 3 rooms that would work for private office or bedroom spaces. $1,320 per mo + Electric.



Appropriate for residential or commercial use. 2 private entrances with customizable access codes, covered parking, electric is separately metered between duplex units.