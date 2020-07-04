6604 Cascade Canyon Trail

Former model home in Trails of Marine Creek. Custom cabinets, granite counter tops, separate shower with garden tub, Maytag appliances, sprinkler system, great landscaping. Tenant to verify schools as attendance zones have changed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
