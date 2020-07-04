All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:47 PM

6604 Cascade Canyon Trail

6604 Cascade Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6604 Cascade Canyon Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Former model home in Trails of Marine Creek. Custom cabinets, granite counter tops, separate shower with garden tub, Maytag appliances, sprinkler system, great landscaping. Tenant to verify schools as attendance zones have changed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail have any available units?
6604 Cascade Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail have?
Some of 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6604 Cascade Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail offer parking?
No, 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 Cascade Canyon Trail has units with dishwashers.

