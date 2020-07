Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely three bedroom, two bath home is nestled in the heart of Ridglea Hills. Features versatile layout with two living rooms and two dining rooms. Eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Large, treed backyard for nice evenings or entertaining. Active voluntary neighborhood association that organizes holiday event. Convenient location to Camp Bowie, shopping, restaurants and park with an easy access to both Interstate 20 and 30.