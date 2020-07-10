All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6483 Waverly Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6483 Waverly Way
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:47 PM

6483 Waverly Way

6483 Waverly Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6483 Waverly Way, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex conveniently located near Camp Bowie Blvd in the Ridglea area. Spacious duplex features open concept living, dining and kitchen areas. Kitchen pantry. Hardwood flooring. Full size utility area. One car carport. Fenced in backyard. Lease price includes water service and lawn maintenance. Proof of renters insurance required. Small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6483 Waverly Way have any available units?
6483 Waverly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6483 Waverly Way have?
Some of 6483 Waverly Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6483 Waverly Way currently offering any rent specials?
6483 Waverly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6483 Waverly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6483 Waverly Way is pet friendly.
Does 6483 Waverly Way offer parking?
Yes, 6483 Waverly Way offers parking.
Does 6483 Waverly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6483 Waverly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6483 Waverly Way have a pool?
No, 6483 Waverly Way does not have a pool.
Does 6483 Waverly Way have accessible units?
No, 6483 Waverly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6483 Waverly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6483 Waverly Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University