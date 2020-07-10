6483 Waverly Way, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Ridglea Hills
Move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex conveniently located near Camp Bowie Blvd in the Ridglea area. Spacious duplex features open concept living, dining and kitchen areas. Kitchen pantry. Hardwood flooring. Full size utility area. One car carport. Fenced in backyard. Lease price includes water service and lawn maintenance. Proof of renters insurance required. Small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
