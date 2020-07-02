6412 Drury Lane

Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet street in Ridglea North. Completely remodeled kitchen with all new appliances (Jan 2017), washer, dryer, fridge included. Plumbing and Electric panel have been replaced. New windows and front door with keyless entry to be installed before move-in. Yard has sprinkler system; lawn care and water included in rent! Fenced in backyard with dog door. Home has circle drive and 3 garage spaces. 5 miles from downtown Fort Worth, blocks from shopping and restaurants on Camp Bowie, and just steps from Berney Park!