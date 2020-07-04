Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Last updated December 7 2019 at 4:07 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard
6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have any available units?
6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University