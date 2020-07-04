All apartments in Fort Worth
6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard

6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have any available units?
6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6412 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

