This beautiful 2 story home offers a foyer that opens to an formal dining room, also boast a huge game room upstairs. All bedrooms are located on the second level, large master bedroom and a huge walk in closet. Spacious Home with Granite, Fresh Paint, SS Appliances. Two Large Living Areas, Two Dining Areas, Giant Kitchen and Utility Room. Large Fenced Backyard. Three oversized Bedrooms. Great Location across from Greenbelt and so convenient to Fort Worth. Eagle Mountain ISD!