Adorable single story home that features a nice open floorplan. Bright and neutral throughout with plush carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl wood flooring. Galley style kitchen, open to the living room with cozy fireplace, offers bar top and light oak cabinetry. Spacious master suite with private bathroom and 2 guest bedrooms with additional full bath down the hall. Come view today!