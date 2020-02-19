636 Noble Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Charming home in friendly neighborhood. Bright, open living room adjacent to Kitchen, looks out over large grassy backyard. Master suite is split from guest bedrooms and faces backyard. Nice sized master bath with generous garden tub and separate shower. Park and pool within walking distance. Close to schools, restaurants shopping. Quick access to I-35. Note: there is a train just beyond end of the street that can sometimes be heard when outside. (Refrigerator and dryer in photos will be removed before June 1)