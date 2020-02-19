All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 636 Noble Grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
636 Noble Grove Lane
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:41 AM

636 Noble Grove Lane

636 Noble Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

636 Noble Grove Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Charming home in friendly neighborhood. Bright, open living room adjacent to Kitchen, looks out over large grassy backyard. Master suite is split from guest bedrooms and faces backyard. Nice sized master bath with generous garden tub and separate shower. Park and pool within walking distance. Close to schools, restaurants shopping. Quick access to I-35. Note: there is a train just beyond end of the street that can sometimes be heard when outside. (Refrigerator and dryer in photos will be removed before June 1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Noble Grove Lane have any available units?
636 Noble Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Noble Grove Lane have?
Some of 636 Noble Grove Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Noble Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
636 Noble Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Noble Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 636 Noble Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 636 Noble Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 636 Noble Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 636 Noble Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Noble Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Noble Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 636 Noble Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 636 Noble Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 636 Noble Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Noble Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Noble Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University