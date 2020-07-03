6344 Maritime St

Amenities
Four bedroom home with a spacious open floorplan. Split bedrooms. Custom paint. Ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout. Wood-textured accent wall is perfect to use as an office or craft room. Stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher included. Master suite has a large walk in closet, dual sinks, and separate garden tub and shower. Covered patio in the backyard is perfect for summer barbecues. Close to three lakes and just off 820, for a quick commute to downtown Fort Worth. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
$1,700/mo, $1,700 security deposit. $200 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional $25/mo.