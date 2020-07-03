6344 Maritime St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Four bedroom home with a spacious open floorplan. Split bedrooms. Custom paint. Ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout. Wood-textured accent wall is perfect to use as an office or craft room. Stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher included. Master suite has a large walk in closet, dual sinks, and separate garden tub and shower. Covered patio in the backyard is perfect for summer barbecues. Close to three lakes and just off 820, for a quick commute to downtown Fort Worth. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.



$1,700/mo, $1,700 security deposit. $200 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional $25/mo.