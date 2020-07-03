All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6344 Maritime St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6344 Maritime St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:01 AM

6344 Maritime St

6344 Maritime Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6344 Maritime Street, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four bedroom home with a spacious open floorplan. Split bedrooms. Custom paint. Ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout. Wood-textured accent wall is perfect to use as an office or craft room. Stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher included. Master suite has a large walk in closet, dual sinks, and separate garden tub and shower. Covered patio in the backyard is perfect for summer barbecues. Close to three lakes and just off 820, for a quick commute to downtown Fort Worth. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.

$1,700/mo, $1,700 security deposit. $200 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional $25/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6344 Maritime St have any available units?
6344 Maritime St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6344 Maritime St have?
Some of 6344 Maritime St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6344 Maritime St currently offering any rent specials?
6344 Maritime St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6344 Maritime St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6344 Maritime St is pet friendly.
Does 6344 Maritime St offer parking?
Yes, 6344 Maritime St offers parking.
Does 6344 Maritime St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6344 Maritime St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6344 Maritime St have a pool?
No, 6344 Maritime St does not have a pool.
Does 6344 Maritime St have accessible units?
No, 6344 Maritime St does not have accessible units.
Does 6344 Maritime St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6344 Maritime St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University