Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Home is conveniently located just minutes from CTP. New hardwood flooring just installed in living, entry and hall. Very clean and ready for move in. Features include open concept with large windows overlooking patio and tree shaded backyard, breakfast bar and pantry in kitchen, split bedrooms, built in cabinet and WBFP in living area, ceiling fans, huge walk-in master bedroom. THIS IS A NO PET PROPERTY.