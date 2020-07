Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Schools - New Carpet and Paint throughout!! This home has an open floor plan concept with a breakfast bar opening to the living and dinning areas. The 3 bedrooms plus a study space with a built-in desk and 2 baths will wow!. The house is located not far from Eagle Mountain Lake, the Joint Reserves Base, and Lockheed Martin. Pets on a case by case approval from the owner.



(RLNE4819724)