6317 Apalachee Trail

4-2.5-2 home in Fort Worth! Interior features carpet through out. Laminate wood flooring on first floor. Formal living area, formal dining area, 2nd living area down stairs. Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops, white tile backsplash. Breakfast bar and nook. 3rd eating area off kitchen. Large full size laundry-pantry. Large Master up stairs with big walk in closet, separate shower and tub, dual sinks. 3 Large spare bedrooms with walk in closets. 3rd Living area upstairs. 2 Car garage. Fenced yard yard with storage shed. Closet to schools highways and shopping. 6 MONTH LEASE AND WILL CONSIDER MONTH TO MONTH!