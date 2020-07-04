All apartments in Fort Worth
6317 Apalachee Trail
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

6317 Apalachee Trail

6317 Apalachee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6317 Apalachee Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4-2.5-2 home in Fort Worth! Interior features carpet through out. Laminate wood flooring on first floor. Formal living area, formal dining area, 2nd living area down stairs. Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops, white tile backsplash. Breakfast bar and nook. 3rd eating area off kitchen. Large full size laundry-pantry. Large Master up stairs with big walk in closet, separate shower and tub, dual sinks. 3 Large spare bedrooms with walk in closets. 3rd Living area upstairs. 2 Car garage. Fenced yard yard with storage shed. Closet to schools highways and shopping. 6 MONTH LEASE AND WILL CONSIDER MONTH TO MONTH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 Apalachee Trail have any available units?
6317 Apalachee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 Apalachee Trail have?
Some of 6317 Apalachee Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 Apalachee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6317 Apalachee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 Apalachee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6317 Apalachee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6317 Apalachee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6317 Apalachee Trail offers parking.
Does 6317 Apalachee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6317 Apalachee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 Apalachee Trail have a pool?
No, 6317 Apalachee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6317 Apalachee Trail have accessible units?
No, 6317 Apalachee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 Apalachee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6317 Apalachee Trail has units with dishwashers.

