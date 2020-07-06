All apartments in Fort Worth
6316 Melanie Drive

6316 Melanie Drive
Location

6316 Melanie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to found 1 story, 3 beds, 2 bath with office or used as formal dining, close to major high ways, dining and shopping just few mins drive. Wood floors in office and all bedrooms. Oversized kitchen with tons of cabinets and island for chefs workspace incl ss appliances. Nice size master with garden tub and sep shower, double sink. Walk in closets in all bedrooms. Come to check out this beautiful home! No pets over 40lbs. HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST.PLEASE CALL OR TEXT THE LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWING TENANTS OCCUPIED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Melanie Drive have any available units?
6316 Melanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 Melanie Drive have?
Some of 6316 Melanie Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 Melanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Melanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Melanie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6316 Melanie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6316 Melanie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Melanie Drive offers parking.
Does 6316 Melanie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 Melanie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Melanie Drive have a pool?
No, 6316 Melanie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6316 Melanie Drive have accessible units?
No, 6316 Melanie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Melanie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 Melanie Drive has units with dishwashers.

