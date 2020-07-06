6316 Melanie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Hard to found 1 story, 3 beds, 2 bath with office or used as formal dining, close to major high ways, dining and shopping just few mins drive. Wood floors in office and all bedrooms. Oversized kitchen with tons of cabinets and island for chefs workspace incl ss appliances. Nice size master with garden tub and sep shower, double sink. Walk in closets in all bedrooms. Come to check out this beautiful home! No pets over 40lbs. HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST.PLEASE CALL OR TEXT THE LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWING TENANTS OCCUPIED.