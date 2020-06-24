6316 Darwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home in the heart of desirable Ridglea North. Easy access to I-30 and Camp Bowie. Low traffic street. Walkable neighborhood just a short distance to Berney Park. Nice original hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Kitchen has granite counters, lots of storage, Lazy Susan, under counter lights, insta-hot dispenser, side by side fridge with ice and water dispenser. New ac, updated windows. 2 car garage is a real bonus! Updated bath with nice sized shower. Separate utility room with full size washer and dryer. Plantation shutters. Wood burning fireplace. Storage shed in backyard. Low maintenance yard with sprinkler system and landlord paid lawn service. No pet property.