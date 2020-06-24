All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6316 Darwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6316 Darwood Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:37 PM

6316 Darwood Avenue

6316 Darwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6316 Darwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate home in the heart of desirable Ridglea North. Easy access to I-30 and Camp Bowie. Low traffic street. Walkable neighborhood just a short distance to Berney Park. Nice original hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Kitchen has granite counters, lots of storage, Lazy Susan, under counter lights, insta-hot dispenser, side by side fridge with ice and water dispenser. New ac, updated windows. 2 car garage is a real bonus! Updated bath with nice sized shower. Separate utility room with full size washer and dryer. Plantation shutters. Wood burning fireplace. Storage shed in backyard. Low maintenance yard with sprinkler system and landlord paid lawn service. No pet property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Darwood Avenue have any available units?
6316 Darwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 Darwood Avenue have?
Some of 6316 Darwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 Darwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Darwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Darwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6316 Darwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6316 Darwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Darwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6316 Darwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6316 Darwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Darwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6316 Darwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6316 Darwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6316 Darwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Darwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 Darwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University