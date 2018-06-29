All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

6309 Seabrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Meadows West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently renovated 2-2.5-2 Town Home located in Ft Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features tile flooring & fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Home features a private patio and beautiful mature trees. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=z4M5WcMFGr&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Seabrook Dr have any available units?
6309 Seabrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Seabrook Dr have?
Some of 6309 Seabrook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Seabrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Seabrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Seabrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 Seabrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6309 Seabrook Dr offer parking?
No, 6309 Seabrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6309 Seabrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 Seabrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Seabrook Dr have a pool?
No, 6309 Seabrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Seabrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 6309 Seabrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Seabrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6309 Seabrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

