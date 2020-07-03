6305 Fern Meadow Drive

Amenities
Beautiful and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace, laminate wood floors and high ceilings! The kitchen has granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Established neighborhood with mature trees and close to shopping and easy access to highway! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!