Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6305 Fern Meadow Drive

6305 Fern Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6305 Fern Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace, laminate wood floors and high ceilings! The kitchen has granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Established neighborhood with mature trees and close to shopping and easy access to highway! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Fern Meadow Drive have any available units?
6305 Fern Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6305 Fern Meadow Drive have?
Some of 6305 Fern Meadow Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Fern Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Fern Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Fern Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6305 Fern Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6305 Fern Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Fern Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 6305 Fern Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Fern Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Fern Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 6305 Fern Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Fern Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6305 Fern Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Fern Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 Fern Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

