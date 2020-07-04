All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6300 Maritime Street

6300 Maritime Street · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Maritime Street, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6300 Maritime Street Available 03/31/19 Charming Maritime Street Home with Walk-In Closets in All Bedrooms - Welcome home!! This stunning 4-Bedroom. 3-Bath house is ready for entertaining during holidays. All 4 huge bedrooms have walk-In closets. It also features charming 3.5 Baths. Beautiful dining room, a study with its own patio, a game room with its own built-Ins in closet await new homeowners. The house has high Ceilings crown molding, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, utility with granite counter with deep sink and built-Ins.

Decorative wood paneling in the Master Retreat. There is also a jetted tub, double vanities, side shower with benches and double shower heads! Kitchen Island is wrapped in beautiful flagstone. Features upgraded tiled backsplash, custom cabinets, and granite counter tops. This house will not last long!

Contact Neal today!
Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4578348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Maritime Street have any available units?
6300 Maritime Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Maritime Street have?
Some of 6300 Maritime Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Maritime Street currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Maritime Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Maritime Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Maritime Street is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Maritime Street offer parking?
Yes, 6300 Maritime Street offers parking.
Does 6300 Maritime Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Maritime Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Maritime Street have a pool?
No, 6300 Maritime Street does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Maritime Street have accessible units?
No, 6300 Maritime Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Maritime Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Maritime Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
