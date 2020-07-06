All apartments in Fort Worth
628 Caravan Drive
628 Caravan Drive

628 Caravan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

628 Caravan Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room features a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances connecting to dining area with bay windows! The master bath has dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and walk in closet! Fenced backyard with open patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month lease for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Caravan Drive have any available units?
628 Caravan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Caravan Drive have?
Some of 628 Caravan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Caravan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
628 Caravan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Caravan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Caravan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 628 Caravan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 628 Caravan Drive offers parking.
Does 628 Caravan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Caravan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Caravan Drive have a pool?
No, 628 Caravan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 628 Caravan Drive have accessible units?
No, 628 Caravan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Caravan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Caravan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

