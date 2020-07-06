628 Caravan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room features a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances connecting to dining area with bay windows! The master bath has dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and walk in closet! Fenced backyard with open patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

We are only offering six-month lease for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.