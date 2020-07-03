6261 Hereford Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two Story Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car garage in The Village of Eagle Mountain. This home is only 3 years old and first time to be leased. Open Concept will large kitchen and living area for family and entertainment. Large fenced back yard. Close to Shopping, Restaurant and Entertainment. Applications completed at www.deguireproperties.com, Pets OK after approval, limit 2 either small dog or cat. Tenant will pay $100 per month for electric usage to Landlord. Application fee $60, $125 Administrative fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.