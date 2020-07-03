All apartments in Fort Worth
6261 Hereford Drive

6261 Hereford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6261 Hereford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Story Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car garage in The Village of Eagle Mountain. This home is only 3 years old and first time to be leased. Open Concept will large kitchen and living area for family and entertainment. Large fenced back yard. Close to Shopping, Restaurant and Entertainment. Applications completed at www.deguireproperties.com, Pets OK after approval, limit 2 either small dog or cat. Tenant will pay $100 per month for electric usage to Landlord. Application fee $60, $125 Administrative fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6261 Hereford Drive have any available units?
6261 Hereford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6261 Hereford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6261 Hereford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6261 Hereford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6261 Hereford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6261 Hereford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6261 Hereford Drive offers parking.
Does 6261 Hereford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6261 Hereford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6261 Hereford Drive have a pool?
No, 6261 Hereford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6261 Hereford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6261 Hereford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6261 Hereford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6261 Hereford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6261 Hereford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6261 Hereford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

