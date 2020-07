Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Fort Worth is available for immediate move-in. This home features ceramic tile and carpeted flooring, a formal dining room, backyard access from master bedroom, and much more. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



*Water is included in the rent!