Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6249 Adonia Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:01 PM

6249 Adonia Drive

6249 Adonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6249 Adonia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6249 Adonia Drive have any available units?
6249 Adonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6249 Adonia Drive have?
Some of 6249 Adonia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6249 Adonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6249 Adonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6249 Adonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6249 Adonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6249 Adonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6249 Adonia Drive offers parking.
Does 6249 Adonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6249 Adonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6249 Adonia Drive have a pool?
No, 6249 Adonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6249 Adonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6249 Adonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6249 Adonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6249 Adonia Drive has units with dishwashers.

