6221 Claire Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large kitchen with island and breakfast bar opens to dining room and spacious living room. Bright master has floor to ceiling windows, wonderful master bath with dual sinks separate shower and tub and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans on the opposite side of the house are split by the shared bathroom. Huge cul-de-sac backyard would make for a wonderful place to play or entertain.Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.