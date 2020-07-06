All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 3 2019

6221 Claire Drive

Location

6221 Claire Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

Large kitchen with island and breakfast bar opens to dining room and spacious living room. Bright master has floor to ceiling windows, wonderful master bath with dual sinks separate shower and tub and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans on the opposite side of the house are split by the shared bathroom. Huge cul-de-sac backyard would make for a wonderful place to play or entertain.Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 Claire Drive have any available units?
6221 Claire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6221 Claire Drive have?
Some of 6221 Claire Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6221 Claire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6221 Claire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 Claire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6221 Claire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6221 Claire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6221 Claire Drive offers parking.
Does 6221 Claire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6221 Claire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 Claire Drive have a pool?
No, 6221 Claire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6221 Claire Drive have accessible units?
No, 6221 Claire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 Claire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6221 Claire Drive has units with dishwashers.

