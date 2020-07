Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

3/2/2 EMISD - Super cute single story 3 bedroom in Alexandra Meadows. This home is an open concept plan. The living room which has a corner gas log fireplace is open to the eat in kitchen/dining. The kitchen has an island and gas cooking with a window over the sink. The laundry/pantry area is off the kitchen and leads to the garage. All 3 bedrooms are nice size. The master suite has separate tub and shower with walk in closet.



