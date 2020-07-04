6216 Chalk Hollow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets refrigerator

Beautiful curb appeal, stonefront elevation with custom made door, great landscaping with full sprinkler system, covered backyard patio. Perfect floor plan with 3bedroom + 1 study, spacious kitchen with worktop island and 42 inch cabinets. Master bath double vanities, walk in closet. Refrigerator is negotiable. Pets case by case. All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed. 18 month lease required. Refrigerator will stay if tenant needs, but landlord will not provide repair and any services.