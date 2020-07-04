All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6216 Chalk Hollow Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

6216 Chalk Hollow Drive

6216 Chalk Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6216 Chalk Hollow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful curb appeal, stonefront elevation with custom made door, great landscaping with full sprinkler system, covered backyard patio. Perfect floor plan with 3bedroom + 1 study, spacious kitchen with worktop island and 42 inch cabinets. Master bath double vanities, walk in closet. Refrigerator is negotiable. Pets case by case. All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed. 18 month lease required. Refrigerator will stay if tenant needs, but landlord will not provide repair and any services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive have any available units?
6216 Chalk Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive have?
Some of 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Chalk Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6216 Chalk Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University