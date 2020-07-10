All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

6201 Bellaire Dr S

6201 Bellaire Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Bellaire Drive South, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Meadows West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious property that features 2 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and access to terrace and private patio, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and much more! Property has granite counter tops in kitchen with beautiful back splash, ceramic cook top at the island, and pantry! Master bathroom offers double sink, plenty of cabinets, shower + tub and huge walk in closet. Must see, it wont last! For FAQ's and online application, visit

www.specializedfortworth.com
This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=FhXMCtGC8i&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Bellaire Dr S have any available units?
6201 Bellaire Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Bellaire Dr S have?
Some of 6201 Bellaire Dr S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Bellaire Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Bellaire Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Bellaire Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 Bellaire Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 6201 Bellaire Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Bellaire Dr S offers parking.
Does 6201 Bellaire Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Bellaire Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Bellaire Dr S have a pool?
No, 6201 Bellaire Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Bellaire Dr S have accessible units?
No, 6201 Bellaire Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Bellaire Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Bellaire Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.

