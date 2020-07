Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave

Beautifully landscaped home with covered porch on the front entry. Walks in to formal dining area and arched insets to the kitchen that features open concepts and island, Split bedroom design Breakfast room and living room are combined in a large area. Hardwood type flooring in the main living and tiled in the main areas and kitchen. All bedrooms are carpet. Large laundry room, master suite features separate tub and shower and large walk in closet. Back yard features covered patio