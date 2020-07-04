6124 Perch Drive

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom home has a lot to offer. With a very open floor plan it will be great for entertaining. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The large master bedroom is completed by a nicely planned bath with separate shower and bathtub. A split bedroom design includes two additional bedrooms. The huge backyard includes a firepit and deck. Within walking distance to the elementary school. This gem will not last long