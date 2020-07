Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This completely remodeled home features a huge backyard with a covered deck that is perfect for entertaining. The home feels roomy. 2 bedroom and one bath, a living room, kitchen and a laundry room.

Come check out this beautiful home.

Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1275. Ready for immediate move-in.