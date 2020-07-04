607 N Riverside Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location. A rare affordable find near Race Street Improvement District and Six Corners Riverside district. Property is located about a mile from downtown and TCC Trinity River Campus and just minutes away from Fort Worth favorites like Top Golf, Sundance Square, Camp Bowie Boulevard, and Stockyards Station. Remodeled with new fixtures, hardwood flooring and granite counter tops. All room dimensions are approximate. Cute, clean and ready for move in! **Political sign in yard will be removed in May. Water bill paid by owner.