607 N Riverside Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:17 AM

607 N Riverside Drive

607 N Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

607 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Scenic Bluff

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location. A rare affordable find near Race Street Improvement District and Six Corners Riverside district. Property is located about a mile from downtown and TCC Trinity River Campus and just minutes away from Fort Worth favorites like Top Golf, Sundance Square, Camp Bowie Boulevard, and Stockyards Station. Remodeled with new fixtures, hardwood flooring and granite counter tops. All room dimensions are approximate. Cute, clean and ready for move in! **Political sign in yard will be removed in May. Water bill paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 N Riverside Drive have any available units?
607 N Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 N Riverside Drive have?
Some of 607 N Riverside Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 N Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
607 N Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 N Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 607 N Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 607 N Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 607 N Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 607 N Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 N Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 N Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 607 N Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 607 N Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 607 N Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 607 N Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 N Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

