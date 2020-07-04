All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6052 Horn Cap Drive

6052 Horn Cap Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6052 Horn Cap Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Space Space and more space. All bedrooms are of great size. You will greeted by the formal dining upon entering the room. Upstairs, loft style bonus room is huge. Essentially This house has three living areas, so you can count on designating an area for man cave, toy room, second living, craft room, office, you name it. Brand new luxury vinyl plank in dining and living area. Full paint has been done. Brand new carpet throughout the entire second story as well as the master. The size and amenities speak for themselves. This home is going to make someone very happy. Get it while it's hot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6052 Horn Cap Drive have any available units?
6052 Horn Cap Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6052 Horn Cap Drive have?
Some of 6052 Horn Cap Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6052 Horn Cap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6052 Horn Cap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6052 Horn Cap Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6052 Horn Cap Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6052 Horn Cap Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6052 Horn Cap Drive offers parking.
Does 6052 Horn Cap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6052 Horn Cap Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6052 Horn Cap Drive have a pool?
No, 6052 Horn Cap Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6052 Horn Cap Drive have accessible units?
No, 6052 Horn Cap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6052 Horn Cap Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6052 Horn Cap Drive has units with dishwashers.

