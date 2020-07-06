6037 Forest Highlands Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

This expansive Mira Vista home has undergone a complete renovation with updated flooring, countertops, kitchen appliances, bathrooms, and new paint throughout interior and exterior. Along with a grand entry, formal dining and living room there is a two story study & library with custom wood work, a downstairs master retreat with sitting area and fireplace with access to the pool area. A large playroom or game room, guest with full bath downstairs, and a gourmet kitchen and butler's pantry perfect for entertaining complete the downstairs. Outdoors is a beautiful serene backyard, new landscaping and a wrap around covered patio and pool.