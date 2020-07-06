All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:43 AM

6037 Forest Highlands Drive

6037 Forest Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6037 Forest Highlands Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mira Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This expansive Mira Vista home has undergone a complete renovation with updated flooring, countertops, kitchen appliances, bathrooms, and new paint throughout interior and exterior. Along with a grand entry, formal dining and living room there is a two story study & library with custom wood work, a downstairs master retreat with sitting area and fireplace with access to the pool area. A large playroom or game room, guest with full bath downstairs, and a gourmet kitchen and butler's pantry perfect for entertaining complete the downstairs. Outdoors is a beautiful serene backyard, new landscaping and a wrap around covered patio and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 Forest Highlands Drive have any available units?
6037 Forest Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6037 Forest Highlands Drive have?
Some of 6037 Forest Highlands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6037 Forest Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6037 Forest Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 Forest Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6037 Forest Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6037 Forest Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6037 Forest Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 6037 Forest Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 Forest Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 Forest Highlands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6037 Forest Highlands Drive has a pool.
Does 6037 Forest Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 6037 Forest Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 Forest Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6037 Forest Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

