6033 Deerfoot Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Northbrook
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come be the first to enjoy this newly remodeled and updated home in desirable Saginaw school district. New tenants will enjoy a newly remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is fresh and neutral colors. The bathroom is updated with new flooring and fixtures. Walk to schools and parks. Large fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6033 Deerfoot Trail have any available units?
6033 Deerfoot Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 Deerfoot Trail have?
Some of 6033 Deerfoot Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 Deerfoot Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6033 Deerfoot Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.