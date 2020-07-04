6025 Clipper Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool

Look no more! This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home is FULLY FURNISHED and READY for you to enjoy! Ideal home for corporate relocation or just simply move in and relax. The extended kitchen is great for hosting parties and place out your dinner spread. The large master suite on first floor alone with a full bedroom down with another full bath. Enjoy the oversized game room for entertaining guests. Then get ready to sleep away in your choice of 3 other bedrooms with 1 full bath upstairs.The home will come with patio furniture, sofa's,end tables,bedroom sets, dressers, TV, refrigerator, washer & dyer and lots more. JUST BRING your clothes! New shopping center close by. NO PETS allowed. Also enjoy the community pool.