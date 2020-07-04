All apartments in Fort Worth
6025 Clipper Lane

6025 Clipper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6025 Clipper Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Look no more! This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home is FULLY FURNISHED and READY for you to enjoy! Ideal home for corporate relocation or just simply move in and relax. The extended kitchen is great for hosting parties and place out your dinner spread. The large master suite on first floor alone with a full bedroom down with another full bath. Enjoy the oversized game room for entertaining guests. Then get ready to sleep away in your choice of 3 other bedrooms with 1 full bath upstairs.The home will come with patio furniture, sofa's,end tables,bedroom sets, dressers, TV, refrigerator, washer & dyer and lots more. JUST BRING your clothes! New shopping center close by. NO PETS allowed. Also enjoy the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 Clipper Lane have any available units?
6025 Clipper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6025 Clipper Lane have?
Some of 6025 Clipper Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 Clipper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Clipper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Clipper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6025 Clipper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6025 Clipper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6025 Clipper Lane offers parking.
Does 6025 Clipper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Clipper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Clipper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6025 Clipper Lane has a pool.
Does 6025 Clipper Lane have accessible units?
No, 6025 Clipper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Clipper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 Clipper Lane has units with dishwashers.

