Fort Worth, TX
6016 Melanie Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

6016 Melanie Drive

6016 Melanie Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

6016 Melanie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Alexandra Meadows subdivision features a large carpeted living area with vaulted ceiling, open galley style kitchen with a breakfast bar, large breakfast/dining nook and a spacious master suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet. Backyard features a covered patio and there is a community pool and playgrounds available for tenant use. 1 pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller, with a $400 pet deposit. The pet deposit is not refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 Melanie Drive have any available units?
6016 Melanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 Melanie Drive have?
Some of 6016 Melanie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 Melanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6016 Melanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 Melanie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016 Melanie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6016 Melanie Drive offer parking?
No, 6016 Melanie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6016 Melanie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 Melanie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 Melanie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6016 Melanie Drive has a pool.
Does 6016 Melanie Drive have accessible units?
No, 6016 Melanie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 Melanie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6016 Melanie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

