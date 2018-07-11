6016 Melanie Drive

Amenities

This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Alexandra Meadows subdivision features a large carpeted living area with vaulted ceiling, open galley style kitchen with a breakfast bar, large breakfast/dining nook and a spacious master suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet. Backyard features a covered patio and there is a community pool and playgrounds available for tenant use. 1 pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller, with a $400 pet deposit. The pet deposit is not refundable.

