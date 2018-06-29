6012 Calloway Ct

Amenities
END OF YEAR SPECIAL!! MOVE IN BY JAN 1ST AND GET FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!!! Conveniently located garden home with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and a 1 car garage. Property is feet from the trinity trails and the joint reserve base. Floor plan features open living, kitchen and dining area. New wood laminate flooring throughout and 2 tone paint, fenced backyard. Castleberry ISD.
$50 Non refundable App Fee per Adult 18 and Over
$300 Non refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max/No Aggressive Breeds
Amenities: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove