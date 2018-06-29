All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

6012 Calloway Court, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
END OF YEAR SPECIAL!! MOVE IN BY JAN 1ST AND GET FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!!! Conveniently located garden home with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and a 1 car garage. Property is feet from the trinity trails and the joint reserve base. Floor plan features open living, kitchen and dining area. New wood laminate flooring throughout and 2 tone paint, fenced backyard. Castleberry ISD.

$50 Non refundable App Fee per Adult 18 and Over
$300 Non refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max/No Aggressive Breeds

Amenities: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Calloway Ct have any available units?
6012 Calloway Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6012 Calloway Ct have?
Some of 6012 Calloway Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Calloway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Calloway Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Calloway Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6012 Calloway Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6012 Calloway Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6012 Calloway Ct offers parking.
Does 6012 Calloway Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 Calloway Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Calloway Ct have a pool?
No, 6012 Calloway Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Calloway Ct have accessible units?
No, 6012 Calloway Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Calloway Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 Calloway Ct has units with dishwashers.

