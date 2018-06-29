6012 Calloway Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

END OF YEAR SPECIAL!! MOVE IN BY JAN 1ST AND GET FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!!! Conveniently located garden home with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and a 1 car garage. Property is feet from the trinity trails and the joint reserve base. Floor plan features open living, kitchen and dining area. New wood laminate flooring throughout and 2 tone paint, fenced backyard. Castleberry ISD.



$50 Non refundable App Fee per Adult 18 and Over

$300 Non refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max/No Aggressive Breeds



Amenities: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove