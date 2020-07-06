All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:11 PM

5973 Missy Lane

5973 Missy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5973 Missy Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable 1-story in Fort Worth features brick elevations & offers 3 beds, 2 full baths & 2-car garage. Large family room with new wood flooring throughout the house. The living opens to spacious gourmet kitchen boasting tons of cabinet as well as counter space, gas range & oven, eat-in area & walk-in pantry. Private master suite features walk-in closet. Carpet & laminate flooring throughout with ceramic wet areas. Covered patio in backyard is perfect for entertaining guests while the kids run & play!! Community has access to community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5973 Missy Lane have any available units?
5973 Missy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5973 Missy Lane have?
Some of 5973 Missy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5973 Missy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5973 Missy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5973 Missy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5973 Missy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5973 Missy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5973 Missy Lane offers parking.
Does 5973 Missy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5973 Missy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5973 Missy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5973 Missy Lane has a pool.
Does 5973 Missy Lane have accessible units?
No, 5973 Missy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5973 Missy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5973 Missy Lane has units with dishwashers.

