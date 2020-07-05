5941 Heatherglen Ter

Amenities
Beautiful Move In Ready Home - Property Id: 103465
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Fort Worth.This single family home is available now for immediate move in.Call now or text Mr Ronnie to apply,also for more information and viewing (903) 884-6273.
Amenities & Features ;
Dual Sinks, Oversized Tub, Separate Shower.
Air Conditioning, Central Heat, Extra/In-Home Storage.
Dishwasher, Microwave, Pantry, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven.
Ceiling Fans, Dining Area, Formal Living Room, Walk-In Closet, Hard Wood Floors.
2 Car Garage, Covered Patio, Fenced Yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103465
Property Id 103465
(RLNE4747193)