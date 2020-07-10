5925 Malvey Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Fort Worth! Nice large open living areas with a mix of vinyl and wood floors. Open kitchen with stove and oven combo, dishwasher, and full-sized washer and dryer. Sliding doors from the living area open to a covered patio ready for you to enjoy! Quick and easy access to I-30; 820; Camp Bowie; and Bryant Irvin with shopping and restaurants close by. Less than 20 minutes to downtown and medical district.



PLEASE NOTE: Washer & Dryer are Non-Warranty Items



Red Team Real Estate does not require an up-front Security Deposit. All Residents purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy. Please see attached docs on Transaction Desk for details.