Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:34 AM

5925 Malvey Avenue

5925 Malvey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5925 Malvey Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Fort Worth! Nice large open living areas with a mix of vinyl and wood floors. Open kitchen with stove and oven combo, dishwasher, and full-sized washer and dryer. Sliding doors from the living area open to a covered patio ready for you to enjoy! Quick and easy access to I-30; 820; Camp Bowie; and Bryant Irvin with shopping and restaurants close by. Less than 20 minutes to downtown and medical district.

PLEASE NOTE: Washer & Dryer are Non-Warranty Items

Red Team Real Estate does not require an up-front Security Deposit. All Residents purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy. Please see attached docs on Transaction Desk for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Malvey Avenue have any available units?
5925 Malvey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 Malvey Avenue have?
Some of 5925 Malvey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Malvey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Malvey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Malvey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5925 Malvey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5925 Malvey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5925 Malvey Avenue offers parking.
Does 5925 Malvey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5925 Malvey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Malvey Avenue have a pool?
No, 5925 Malvey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Malvey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5925 Malvey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Malvey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 Malvey Avenue has units with dishwashers.

