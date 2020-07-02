5924 Walraven Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area. - 25% OFF First months rent if you move in between now and 9-7-19! Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area. The homes exterior has a large front and back yard with a covered back patio. The interior offers hard flooring throughout the home and has carpet in 2 bedrooms and hard floor in the master bedroom. The kitchen has plenty of counter-space and a flat electric stove top. Located close to plenty of schools, parks, and shopping.



(RLNE5019316)