Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:49 PM

5909 Sea Bass Court

Location

5909 Sea Bass Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great single story 3 bedroom 2 bath in great community. The living room offers a nice fireplace. Neutral colors throughout, 2 inch blinds. Kitchen with built in microwave and gas cook top. The master suite offers separate tub and shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1525.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Sea Bass Court have any available units?
5909 Sea Bass Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5909 Sea Bass Court have?
Some of 5909 Sea Bass Court's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 Sea Bass Court currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Sea Bass Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Sea Bass Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 Sea Bass Court is pet friendly.
Does 5909 Sea Bass Court offer parking?
No, 5909 Sea Bass Court does not offer parking.
Does 5909 Sea Bass Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 Sea Bass Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Sea Bass Court have a pool?
No, 5909 Sea Bass Court does not have a pool.
Does 5909 Sea Bass Court have accessible units?
No, 5909 Sea Bass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Sea Bass Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5909 Sea Bass Court does not have units with dishwashers.

