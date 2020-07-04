5909 Sea Bass Court

Amenities

This is a great single story 3 bedroom 2 bath in great community. The living room offers a nice fireplace. Neutral colors throughout, 2 inch blinds. Kitchen with built in microwave and gas cook top. The master suite offers separate tub and shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1525.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.