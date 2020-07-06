5908 Blanchard Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

IMMACULATE HOME CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING & SCHOOLS. SPLIT 3 BDRMS & 2 BATHS. HUGE LIVING SPACE WITH SURROUND SOUND WIRING PLUS STONE FIREPLACE. OVER SIZED FORMAL DINING COULD BE AN OFFICE OR 2ND LIVING AREA. THE BREAKFAST AREA IS SPACIOUS WITH WALL OF WINDOWS. SILE STONE COUNTERS IN OPEN KITCHEN. REFRIGERATOR STAYS WITH PROPERTY. EASY WALKING TO COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK. YOUR OWN COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY FENCED YARD. (no smoking)