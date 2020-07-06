All apartments in Fort Worth
5908 Blanchard Drive

5908 Blanchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Blanchard Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Crossing of Fossil Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
IMMACULATE HOME CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING & SCHOOLS. SPLIT 3 BDRMS & 2 BATHS. HUGE LIVING SPACE WITH SURROUND SOUND WIRING PLUS STONE FIREPLACE. OVER SIZED FORMAL DINING COULD BE AN OFFICE OR 2ND LIVING AREA. THE BREAKFAST AREA IS SPACIOUS WITH WALL OF WINDOWS. SILE STONE COUNTERS IN OPEN KITCHEN. REFRIGERATOR STAYS WITH PROPERTY. EASY WALKING TO COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK. YOUR OWN COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY FENCED YARD. (no smoking)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Blanchard Drive have any available units?
5908 Blanchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Blanchard Drive have?
Some of 5908 Blanchard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Blanchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Blanchard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Blanchard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5908 Blanchard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5908 Blanchard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5908 Blanchard Drive offers parking.
Does 5908 Blanchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 Blanchard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Blanchard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5908 Blanchard Drive has a pool.
Does 5908 Blanchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 5908 Blanchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Blanchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 Blanchard Drive has units with dishwashers.

