5908 Blanchard Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131 The Crossing of Fossil Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
IMMACULATE HOME CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING & SCHOOLS. SPLIT 3 BDRMS & 2 BATHS. HUGE LIVING SPACE WITH SURROUND SOUND WIRING PLUS STONE FIREPLACE. OVER SIZED FORMAL DINING COULD BE AN OFFICE OR 2ND LIVING AREA. THE BREAKFAST AREA IS SPACIOUS WITH WALL OF WINDOWS. SILE STONE COUNTERS IN OPEN KITCHEN. REFRIGERATOR STAYS WITH PROPERTY. EASY WALKING TO COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK. YOUR OWN COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY FENCED YARD. (no smoking)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5908 Blanchard Drive have any available units?
5908 Blanchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Blanchard Drive have?
Some of 5908 Blanchard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Blanchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Blanchard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.