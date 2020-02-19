5901 Secco Court

Amenities
IMMACULATE, spacious home with plenty of extras! Ceramic tile in all common areas for easy cleaning. Walk in closets in all bedrooms! Refrigerator included. 4 Car garage has built-in lights and wired for 220V electric. Great location-easy access to 820. 3 bedrooms and office or 4 bedrooms, you decide.. 4-car garage offers extra tandem space for auto, boat, etc. Built-in computer stations in hall. Kitchen island has extra cabinets and counter space. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent and verify all school zone and square footage information. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.