Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:22 PM

5901 Secco Court

5901 Secco Court · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Secco Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMMACULATE, spacious home with plenty of extras! Ceramic tile in all common areas for easy cleaning. Walk in closets in all bedrooms! Refrigerator included. 4 Car garage has built-in lights and wired for 220V electric. Great location-easy access to 820. 3 bedrooms and office or 4 bedrooms, you decide.. 4-car garage offers extra tandem space for auto, boat, etc. Built-in computer stations in hall. Kitchen island has extra cabinets and counter space. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent and verify all school zone and square footage information. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Secco Court have any available units?
5901 Secco Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Secco Court have?
Some of 5901 Secco Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Secco Court currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Secco Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Secco Court pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Secco Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5901 Secco Court offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Secco Court offers parking.
Does 5901 Secco Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Secco Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Secco Court have a pool?
No, 5901 Secco Court does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Secco Court have accessible units?
No, 5901 Secco Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Secco Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Secco Court has units with dishwashers.

