5901 Secco Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

IMMACULATE, spacious home with plenty of extras! Ceramic tile in all common areas for easy cleaning. Walk in closets in all bedrooms! Refrigerator included. 4 Car garage has built-in lights and wired for 220V electric. Great location-easy access to 820. 3 bedrooms and office or 4 bedrooms, you decide.. 4-car garage offers extra tandem space for auto, boat, etc. Built-in computer stations in hall. Kitchen island has extra cabinets and counter space. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent and verify all school zone and square footage information. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.