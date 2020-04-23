5861 Bindweed Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

WOW! This remarkable large 2 story home is ready for move-in. Outside of the beautiful stonework and shutters on the exterior of the home, it is also equipped with gorgeous finishes on the interior. Windows that bring in a lot of natural light, dark espresso cabinets with tile back splash and stainless steel appliances, an office on the main floor with french doors, and a bonus room on the second floor. There is molding throughout the home, updated fixtures, ceiling fans in each bedroom and a covered patio out back. This is the home of your dreams! Come see it today!