Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

5861 Bindweed Street

5861 Bindweed Street · No Longer Available
Location

5861 Bindweed Street, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Primrose Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WOW! This remarkable large 2 story home is ready for move-in. Outside of the beautiful stonework and shutters on the exterior of the home, it is also equipped with gorgeous finishes on the interior. Windows that bring in a lot of natural light, dark espresso cabinets with tile back splash and stainless steel appliances, an office on the main floor with french doors, and a bonus room on the second floor. There is molding throughout the home, updated fixtures, ceiling fans in each bedroom and a covered patio out back. This is the home of your dreams! Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5861 Bindweed Street have any available units?
5861 Bindweed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5861 Bindweed Street have?
Some of 5861 Bindweed Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5861 Bindweed Street currently offering any rent specials?
5861 Bindweed Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5861 Bindweed Street pet-friendly?
No, 5861 Bindweed Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5861 Bindweed Street offer parking?
No, 5861 Bindweed Street does not offer parking.
Does 5861 Bindweed Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5861 Bindweed Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5861 Bindweed Street have a pool?
No, 5861 Bindweed Street does not have a pool.
Does 5861 Bindweed Street have accessible units?
No, 5861 Bindweed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5861 Bindweed Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5861 Bindweed Street has units with dishwashers.

