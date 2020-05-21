5824 Locke Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Ridglea North
parking
recently renovated
oven
oven
recently renovated
parking
Great rental near the medical district and in Arlington Heights area! Recently updated with neutral colors throughout and plenty of charm to boot! You won't want to miss your chance to live in this great location!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
