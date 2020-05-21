All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:07 AM

5824 Locke Avenue

5824 Locke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5824 Locke Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea North

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great rental near the medical district and in Arlington Heights area! Recently updated with neutral colors throughout and plenty of charm to boot! You won't want to miss your chance to live in this great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 Locke Avenue have any available units?
5824 Locke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5824 Locke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Locke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Locke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5824 Locke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5824 Locke Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5824 Locke Avenue offers parking.
Does 5824 Locke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 Locke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Locke Avenue have a pool?
No, 5824 Locke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5824 Locke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5824 Locke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Locke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5824 Locke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5824 Locke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5824 Locke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

