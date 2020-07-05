5824 Downs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

It'll be 100 degrees outside before you know it and who wouldn't want a refreshing pool to cool off in? AND who wouldn't want almost 3000 sq ft of living space? This enormous home features a covered patio, swimming pool and lots of backyard grass for the pets or play equipment. In the kitchen you'll find 42in kitchen cabinets, a hanging pot rack & an island. The Huge Master Retreat includes a sitting area, master bath with double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower AND a 16x10 Walk-in Closet. Home features decorative lighting, modern paint colors, surround sound wiring too! POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED with rent as well as the refrigerator. Ask me how you might qualify for $0 deposit!!