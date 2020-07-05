All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:55 AM

5824 Downs Drive

5824 Downs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5824 Downs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
It'll be 100 degrees outside before you know it and who wouldn't want a refreshing pool to cool off in? AND who wouldn't want almost 3000 sq ft of living space? This enormous home features a covered patio, swimming pool and lots of backyard grass for the pets or play equipment. In the kitchen you'll find 42in kitchen cabinets, a hanging pot rack & an island. The Huge Master Retreat includes a sitting area, master bath with double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower AND a 16x10 Walk-in Closet. Home features decorative lighting, modern paint colors, surround sound wiring too! POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED with rent as well as the refrigerator. Ask me how you might qualify for $0 deposit!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 Downs Drive have any available units?
5824 Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5824 Downs Drive have?
Some of 5824 Downs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Downs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Downs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5824 Downs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5824 Downs Drive offer parking?
No, 5824 Downs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5824 Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 Downs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Downs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5824 Downs Drive has a pool.
Does 5824 Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5824 Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5824 Downs Drive has units with dishwashers.

